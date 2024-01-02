Will Dante Fabbro find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators play the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Dante Fabbro score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Fabbro stats and insights

Fabbro has scored in two of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted zero shots in two games versus the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.

Fabbro has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 6.5% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 136 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 18.8 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Fabbro recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 18:17 Away W 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:22 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:51 Home L 5-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:03 Away W 4-2 12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:59 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:09 Away W 2-1 12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:41 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 13:53 Away W 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:44 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:13 Home L 4-3

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

