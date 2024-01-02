Dale County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Dale County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Dale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wicksburg High School at Zion Chapel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Jack, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
