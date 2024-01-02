The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Covington County, Alabama today, we've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Covington County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

J. F. Shields High School at Pleasant Home School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 2

6:30 PM CT on January 2 Location: Andalusia, AL

Andalusia, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Andalusia High School at Charles Henderson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2

7:00 PM CT on January 2 Location: Troy, AL

Troy, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Red Level High School at Georgiana School