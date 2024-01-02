Covington County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Covington County, Alabama today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Covington County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
J. F. Shields High School at Pleasant Home School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Andalusia High School at Charles Henderson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Troy, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red Level High School at Georgiana School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Georgiana, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.