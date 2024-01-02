Will Colton Sissons light the lamp when the Nashville Predators play the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Colton Sissons score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sissons stats and insights

Sissons has scored in nine of 37 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In two games versus the Blackhawks this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Sissons has accumulated three goals and two assists.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 17.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 136 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.8 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sissons recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:00 Away W 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:36 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 19:17 Home L 5-2 12/23/2023 Stars 1 1 0 17:16 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 17:11 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:49 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:20 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:10 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 19:21 Away W 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.