High school basketball is on the schedule today in Cherokee County, Alabama, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Cherokee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Weaver High School at Spring Garden High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 2

6:00 PM CT on January 2 Location: Spring Garden, AL

Spring Garden, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Collinsville High School at Gaylesville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2

7:00 PM CT on January 2 Location: Gaylesville, AL

Gaylesville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cherokee County High School at Alexandria High School