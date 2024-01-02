Baldwin County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Baldwin County, Alabama today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Daphne High School at T.R. Miller High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Brewton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairhope High School at Spanish Fort High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Spanish Fort, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Baldwin County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Bay Minette, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Foley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Foley, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
