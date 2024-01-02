The Auburn Tigers (8-2) will play the Pennsylvania Quakers (7-5) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. This contest is available on SEC Network.

Auburn vs. Pennsylvania Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

Auburn Players to Watch

Johni Broome: 14.7 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK

14.7 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK Jaylin Williams: 10.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Aden Holloway: 12.0 PTS, 1.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.0 PTS, 1.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Chad Baker: 8.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Tre Donaldson: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Pennsylvania Players to Watch

Clark Slajchert: 19.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyler Perkins: 15.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Nick Spinoso: 9.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK

9.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK George Smith: 4.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

4.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Sam Brown: 11.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Auburn vs. Pennsylvania Stat Comparison

Auburn Rank Auburn AVG Pennsylvania AVG Pennsylvania Rank 38th 83.2 Points Scored 81.3 56th 91st 67.1 Points Allowed 71.5 193rd 59th 39.9 Rebounds 38.8 88th 27th 11.8 Off. Rebounds 10.4 89th 163rd 7.7 3pt Made 10.3 14th 11th 19.0 Assists 17.5 26th 42nd 9.8 Turnovers 11.8 181st

