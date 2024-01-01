The Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-2) aim to continue a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the North Alabama Lions (6-7) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Texas Tech vs. North Alabama matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

North Alabama vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Alabama vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline North Alabama Moneyline FanDuel Texas Tech (-17.5) 144.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Alabama vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends

North Alabama has compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread this year.

The Lions have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 18-point underdogs.

Texas Tech has put together a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Red Raiders and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 12 times this season.

