The Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-2) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when hosting the North Alabama Lions (6-7) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at United Supermarkets Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Alabama vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Alabama Stats Insights

The Lions' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Red Raiders have given up to their opponents (40.9%).

North Alabama has compiled a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.9% from the field.

The Lions are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Raiders sit at 122nd.

The Lions score 12.7 more points per game (77.8) than the Red Raiders allow (65.1).

North Alabama is 5-5 when it scores more than 65.1 points.

North Alabama Home & Away Comparison

North Alabama averages 84.8 points per game at home, and 71.9 on the road.

In 2023-24 the Lions are allowing 11.9 fewer points per game at home (68) than on the road (79.9).

Beyond the arc, North Alabama sinks fewer trifectas away (7.6 per game) than at home (8.2), and makes a lower percentage away (33.5%) than at home (37.4%) too.

North Alabama Upcoming Schedule