When the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines square off against the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide at 5:00 PM on Monday, January 1, our computer model predicts the Wolverines will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Alabama vs. Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Michigan (-1.5) Over (45.5) Michigan 28, Alabama 20

SEC Predictions This Week

Alabama Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 48.8% chance of a victory for the Crimson Tide.

The Crimson Tide have gone 8-4-0 ATS this season.

Alabama is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this year.

Out of the Crimson Tide's 12 games with a set total, eight have hit the over (66.7%).

The average point total for Alabama this season is 5.9 points higher than this game's over/under.

Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The Wolverines have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Wolverines' record against the spread is 7-5-0.

In games this season when favored by 1.5 points or more, Michigan has gone 7-5 against the spread.

The Wolverines have seen seven of its 12 games go over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 45.5 points, 2.2 fewer than the average total in this season's Michigan contests.

Crimson Tide vs. Wolverines 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan 36.7 9.5 35.7 9.6 26.0 0.0 Alabama 35.1 18.4 38.6 18.6 31.8 17.0

