Who’s the Best Team in the Sun Belt? See our Weekly Women's Sun Belt Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the Sun Belt this college basketball season? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team.
Sun Belt Power Rankings
1. JMU
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 22-7
- Overall Rank: 104th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 102nd
- Last Game: W 85-79 vs UL Monroe
Next Game
- Opponent: Arkansas State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
2. Old Dominion
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 21-6
- Overall Rank: 112th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 213th
- Last Game: W 62-56 vs South Alabama
Next Game
- Opponent: Louisiana
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
3. Georgia Southern
- Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 23-5
- Overall Rank: 113th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 353rd
- Last Game: W 70-69 vs Texas State
Next Game
- Opponent: Troy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
4. Marshall
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 17-10
- Overall Rank: 127th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 199th
- Last Game: W 87-72 vs Southern Miss
Next Game
- Opponent: South Alabama
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
5. Southern Miss
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 17-10
- Overall Rank: 135th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 239th
- Last Game: L 87-72 vs Marshall
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Coastal Carolina
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
6. UL Monroe
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 19-8
- Overall Rank: 136th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 218th
- Last Game: L 85-79 vs JMU
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Georgia State
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
7. Texas State
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 20-8
- Overall Rank: 143rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 298th
- Last Game: L 70-69 vs Georgia Southern
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Appalachian State
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
8. Arkansas State
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 15-12
- Overall Rank: 156th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 249th
- Last Game: W 81-73 vs Coastal Carolina
Next Game
- Opponent: @ JMU
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
9. Appalachian State
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 174th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 253rd
- Last Game: W 69-56 vs Louisiana
Next Game
- Opponent: Texas State
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
10. Troy
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 182nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 74th
- Last Game: L 90-89 vs Georgia State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Georgia Southern
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
11. Georgia State
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 9-17
- Overall Rank: 198th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 303rd
- Last Game: W 90-89 vs Troy
Next Game
- Opponent: UL Monroe
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
12. Coastal Carolina
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 6-24
- Overall Rank: 231st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 179th
- Last Game: L 81-73 vs Arkansas State
Next Game
- Opponent: Southern Miss
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
13. South Alabama
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 6-22
- Overall Rank: 241st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 264th
- Last Game: L 62-56 vs Old Dominion
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Marshall
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
14. Louisiana
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 4-21
- Overall Rank: 249th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 92nd
- Last Game: L 69-56 vs Appalachian State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Old Dominion
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
