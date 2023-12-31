How to Watch the Samford vs. Kentucky Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Samford Bulldogs (7-6) aim to snap a five-game road losing skid at the Kentucky Wildcats (6-7) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
Samford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network +
Samford vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs score an average of 59.8 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than the 70.3 the Wildcats give up.
- When it scores more than 70.3 points, Samford is 2-0.
- Kentucky's record is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 59.8 points.
- The 65.5 points per game the Wildcats score are seven more points than the Bulldogs allow (58.5).
- Kentucky is 6-2 when scoring more than 58.5 points.
- When Samford allows fewer than 65.5 points, it is 7-2.
- The Wildcats are making 42.1% of their shots from the field, 4.7% higher than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (37.4%).
- The Bulldogs shoot 39.3% from the field, six% lower than the Wildcats allow.
Samford Leaders
- Emily Bowman: 7.2 PTS, 8 REB, 2.6 BLK, 40 FG%
- Carly Heidger: 10 PTS, 50 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)
- Masyn Marchbanks: 10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.2 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (26-for-64)
- Lexie Pritchard: 9 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
- Sadie Stetson: 8.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.1 FG%, 49.2 3PT% (30-for-61)
Samford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Arkansas
|L 68-54
|Simmons Bank Arena
|12/19/2023
|North Alabama
|L 69-64
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|L 59-54
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
|1/5/2024
|Cumberland (TN)
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|1/11/2024
|@ East Tennessee State
|-
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
