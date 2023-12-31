The Samford Bulldogs (7-6) aim to snap a five-game road losing skid at the Kentucky Wildcats (6-7) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Samford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
  • TV: SEC Network +

Samford vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs score an average of 59.8 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than the 70.3 the Wildcats give up.
  • When it scores more than 70.3 points, Samford is 2-0.
  • Kentucky's record is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 59.8 points.
  • The 65.5 points per game the Wildcats score are seven more points than the Bulldogs allow (58.5).
  • Kentucky is 6-2 when scoring more than 58.5 points.
  • When Samford allows fewer than 65.5 points, it is 7-2.
  • The Wildcats are making 42.1% of their shots from the field, 4.7% higher than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (37.4%).
  • The Bulldogs shoot 39.3% from the field, six% lower than the Wildcats allow.

Samford Leaders

  • Emily Bowman: 7.2 PTS, 8 REB, 2.6 BLK, 40 FG%
  • Carly Heidger: 10 PTS, 50 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)
  • Masyn Marchbanks: 10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.2 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (26-for-64)
  • Lexie Pritchard: 9 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
  • Sadie Stetson: 8.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.1 FG%, 49.2 3PT% (30-for-61)

Samford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Arkansas L 68-54 Simmons Bank Arena
12/19/2023 North Alabama L 69-64 Pete Hanna Center
12/29/2023 @ Eastern Kentucky L 59-54 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
12/31/2023 @ Kentucky - Memorial Coliseum
1/5/2024 Cumberland (TN) - Pete Hanna Center
1/11/2024 @ East Tennessee State - J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium

