The Samford Bulldogs (7-6) aim to snap a five-game road losing skid at the Kentucky Wildcats (6-7) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Samford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky TV: SEC Network +

Samford vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score an average of 59.8 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than the 70.3 the Wildcats give up.

When it scores more than 70.3 points, Samford is 2-0.

Kentucky's record is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 59.8 points.

The 65.5 points per game the Wildcats score are seven more points than the Bulldogs allow (58.5).

Kentucky is 6-2 when scoring more than 58.5 points.

When Samford allows fewer than 65.5 points, it is 7-2.

The Wildcats are making 42.1% of their shots from the field, 4.7% higher than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (37.4%).

The Bulldogs shoot 39.3% from the field, six% lower than the Wildcats allow.

Samford Leaders

Emily Bowman: 7.2 PTS, 8 REB, 2.6 BLK, 40 FG%

7.2 PTS, 8 REB, 2.6 BLK, 40 FG% Carly Heidger: 10 PTS, 50 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

10 PTS, 50 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Masyn Marchbanks: 10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.2 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (26-for-64)

10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.2 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (26-for-64) Lexie Pritchard: 9 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

9 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Sadie Stetson: 8.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.1 FG%, 49.2 3PT% (30-for-61)

Samford Schedule