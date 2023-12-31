The Kentucky Wildcats (4-7) face the Samford Bulldogs (7-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Samford vs. Kentucky Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Samford Players to Watch

Emily Bowman: 8.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.8 BLK

Kentucky Players to Watch

Ajae Petty: 16.1 PTS, 10.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

