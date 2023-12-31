Samford vs. Kentucky December 31 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kentucky Wildcats (4-7) face the Samford Bulldogs (7-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Samford vs. Kentucky Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Samford Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Samford Players to Watch
- Emily Bowman: 8.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.8 BLK
- Carly Heidger: 8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Masyn Marchbanks: 11.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sadie Stetson: 9.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lexie Pritchard: 8.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Ajae Petty: 16.1 PTS, 10.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Eniya Russell: 9.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maddie Scherr: 15.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Brooklynn Miles: 5.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Saniah Tyler: 8.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.