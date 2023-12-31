Jaren Jackson Jr. and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates face off versus the Sacramento Kings on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 117-106 loss to the Clippers (his last action) Jackson put up 22 points, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

In this piece we'll break down Jackson's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 21.1 23.8 Rebounds 6.5 5.6 5.1 Assists -- 1.7 1.5 PRA -- 28.4 30.4 PR -- 26.7 28.9 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Jackson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jaren Jackson Jr. Insights vs. the Kings

Jackson has taken 15.7 shots per game this season and made 7.2 per game, which account for 17.5% and 18.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 1.6 threes per game, or 12.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Grizzlies rank 19th in possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest tempos with 103.2 possessions per contest.

Conceding 117.6 points per game, the Kings are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

Giving up 44 rebounds per contest, the Kings are the 19th-ranked team in the league.

Allowing 27.3 assists per contest, the Kings are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league.

The Kings are the 11th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 28 19 5 2 3 1 1 1/1/2023 29 14 7 2 2 3 0 11/22/2022 27 22 3 1 1 5 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.