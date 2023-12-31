On Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Capital One Arena, the Atlanta Hawks (12-19) will be attempting to halt a four-game losing skid when visiting the Washington Wizards (6-25). It will air at 3:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSSE

MNMT and BSSE Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Hawks vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Hawks vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Hawks have a -20 scoring differential, putting up 121.9 points per game (third in the league) and giving up 122.6 (27th in the NBA).

The Wizards put up 116.4 points per game (11th in league) while allowing 126.0 per contest (30th in NBA). They have a -299 scoring differential and have been outscored by 9.6 points per game.

The two teams average 238.3 points per game combined, 14.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 248.6 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than this contest's total.

Atlanta has compiled a 7-24-0 ATS record so far this year.

Washington has covered 15 times in 31 matchups with a spread this year.

Hawks and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +12500 +6600 - Wizards +100000 +50000 -

