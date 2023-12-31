Player props are listed for Trae Young and Kyle Kuzma, among others, when the Atlanta Hawks visit the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Venue: Capital One Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks vs Wizards Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -104) 12.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +106)
  • The 28.5-point total set for Young on Sunday is 0.6 more points than his season scoring average.
  • His per-game rebound average -- three -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (3.5).
  • Young has averaged 11.2 assists per game, 1.3 less than Sunday's assist over/under (12.5).
  • Young has knocked down 3.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

Get Young gear at Fanatics!

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
21.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +112) 5.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: +104)
  • The 21.5-point prop bet for Dejounte Murray on Sunday is 1.3 higher than his season scoring average (20.2).
  • He averages 1.0 less rebound than his prop bet Sunday of 5.5.
  • Murray has collected 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Sunday's prop bet (5.5).
  • He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Sunday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB
14.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: +100)
  • The 14.5-point over/under for Clint Capela on Sunday is 2.5 higher than his season scoring average.
  • His rebounding average -- 10.5 -- is 2.0 lower than his over/under on Sunday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -104)
  • Sunday's over/under for Kuzma is 24.5 points, 1.9 more than his season average.
  • He has grabbed 6.1 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (6.5).
  • Kuzma's assist average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Sunday's prop bet (4.5).
  • Kuzma averages 2.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
13.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -161) 6.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -102)
  • The 13.5-point total set for Tyus Jones on Sunday is 1.0 more point than his season scoring average.
  • He has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (3.1) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (2.5).
  • Jones has averaged 5.4 assists per game, 1.1 less than Sunday's assist over/under (6.5).
  • Jones has made 1.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his over/under on Sunday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.