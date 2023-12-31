The Atlanta Hawks (12-19) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (6-25) on December 31, 2023 at Capital One Arena.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Bally Sports

Hawks vs Wizards Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (50.1%).

Atlanta has an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 50.1% from the field.

The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 11th.

The Hawks score only 4.1 fewer points per game (121.9) than the Wizards allow (126).

When Atlanta scores more than 126 points, it is 8-2.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks are averaging 123.8 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 120.6 points per contest.

Defensively Atlanta has been worse at home this season, surrendering 125.4 points per game, compared to 120.6 in road games.

When it comes to total threes made, the Hawks have played worse in home games this year, sinking 14.1 three-pointers per game, compared to 14.7 on the road. Meanwhile, they've posted a 37.7% three-point percentage at home and a 36.7% mark away from home.

