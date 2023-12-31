The Atlanta Hawks (12-19) are favored (-6.5) to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (6-25) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs on MNMT and BSSE. The over/under is set at 252.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hawks vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -6.5 252.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

In seven games this season, Atlanta and its opponents have gone over 252.5 combined points.

Atlanta's outings this year have an average point total of 244.5, eight fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Hawks have a 7-24-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Atlanta has won seven out of the 14 games, or 50%, in which it has been favored.

Atlanta has a record of 4-1 when it's favored by -250 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Hawks have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hawks vs Wizards Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawks vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Games Over 252.5 % of Games Over 252.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 7 22.6% 121.9 238.3 122.6 248.6 238.8 Wizards 10 32.3% 116.4 238.3 126 248.6 239.7

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

The Hawks have covered the spread twice, and are 3-7 overall, in their past 10 games.

The Hawks have gone over the total in six of their last 10 games.

Atlanta has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered one time in 13 games when playing at home, and it has covered six times in 18 games on the road.

The Hawks put up only 4.1 fewer points per game (121.9) than the Wizards give up (126).

When Atlanta totals more than 126 points, it is 4-6 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Hawks vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Hawks and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 7-24 1-4 19-12 Wizards 15-16 10-13 18-13

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks vs. Wizards Point Insights

Hawks Wizards 121.9 Points Scored (PG) 116.4 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 4-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-2 8-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-6 122.6 Points Allowed (PG) 126 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 5-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-2 5-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.