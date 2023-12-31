How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (10-21) take on the Sacramento Kings (18-12) on December 31, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSE and NBCS-CA.
Grizzlies vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
Grizzlies vs Kings Additional Info
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- This season, the Grizzlies have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% lower than the 48.7% of shots the Kings' opponents have hit.
- Memphis is 7-1 when it shoots better than 48.7% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 22nd.
- The 107.2 points per game the Grizzlies record are 10.4 fewer points than the Kings give up (117.6).
- Memphis has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 117.6 points.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively, the Grizzlies put up 104.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 109.1 points per game in road games.
- Memphis allows 111.8 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 114.8 in road games.
- The Grizzlies are averaging 13.5 three-pointers per game with a 34.7% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is one more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging in away games (12.5 threes per game, 32.4% three-point percentage).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|John Konchar
|Questionable
|Illness
|Derrick Rose
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Luke Kennard
|Questionable
|Knee
|Steven Adams
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Brandon Clarke
|Out
|Achilles
