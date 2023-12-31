The Memphis Grizzlies (10-21) face the Sacramento Kings (18-12) as just 1.5-point favorites on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CA. The matchup has an over/under of 236.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and NBCS-CA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -1.5 236.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis and its opponents have scored more than 236.5 points in five of 31 games this season.

Memphis has had an average of 220.8 points in its games this season, 15.7 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Grizzlies are 13-18-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Memphis has been favored nine times and won five of those games.

This season, Memphis has won four of its six games when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Grizzlies have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Grizzlies vs Kings Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 5 16.1% 107.2 224.6 113.5 231.1 223.8 Kings 15 50% 117.4 224.6 117.6 231.1 235.5

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

The Grizzlies are 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in their last 10 games.

The Grizzlies have gone over the total in five of their last 10 games.

Against the spread, Memphis has played worse when playing at home, covering four times in 13 home games, and nine times in 18 road games.

The Grizzlies record 10.4 fewer points per game (107.2) than the Kings allow (117.6).

Memphis is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when scoring more than 117.6 points.

Grizzlies vs. Kings Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 13-18 5-4 13-18 Kings 16-14 5-2 16-14

Grizzlies vs. Kings Point Insights

Grizzlies Kings 107.2 Points Scored (PG) 117.4 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 2-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 14-7 2-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 17-4 113.5 Points Allowed (PG) 117.6 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 12-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-1 9-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-2

