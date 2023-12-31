The Auburn Tigers (10-2) will try to build on a seven-game winning run when hosting the North Alabama Lions (4-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Neville Arena. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Auburn vs. North Alabama Scoring Comparison

  • The Lions score 19.7 more points per game (72.1) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (52.4).
  • When it scores more than 52.4 points, North Alabama is 4-7.
  • Auburn is 10-2 when it gives up fewer than 72.1 points.
  • The Tigers average 69.3 points per game, only 3.0 fewer points than the 72.3 the Lions give up.
  • When Auburn scores more than 72.3 points, it is 4-0.
  • North Alabama is 4-2 when allowing fewer than 69.3 points.
  • The Tigers are making 42.4% of their shots from the field, 2.1% lower than the Lions concede to opponents (44.5%).
  • The Lions make 42.9% of their shots from the field, just 8.3% more than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Auburn Leaders

  • Honesty Scott-Grayson: 15.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44)
  • Taylen Collins: 8.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.6 FG%
  • JaMya Mingo-Young: 8.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
  • Mar'shaun Bostic: 6.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 46.8 FG%
  • Sydney Shaw: 8.3 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (16-for-50)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Auburn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 Alabama State W 94-37 Neville Arena
12/16/2023 Norfolk State W 67-39 Neville Arena
12/20/2023 Washington State W 69-62 Neville Arena
12/31/2023 North Alabama - Neville Arena
1/4/2024 Tennessee - Neville Arena
1/7/2024 @ Texas A&M - Reed Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.