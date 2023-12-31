How to Watch the Auburn vs. North Alabama Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Auburn Tigers (10-2) will try to build on a seven-game winning run when hosting the North Alabama Lions (4-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Neville Arena. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network +
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Auburn vs. North Alabama Scoring Comparison
- The Lions score 19.7 more points per game (72.1) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (52.4).
- When it scores more than 52.4 points, North Alabama is 4-7.
- Auburn is 10-2 when it gives up fewer than 72.1 points.
- The Tigers average 69.3 points per game, only 3.0 fewer points than the 72.3 the Lions give up.
- When Auburn scores more than 72.3 points, it is 4-0.
- North Alabama is 4-2 when allowing fewer than 69.3 points.
- The Tigers are making 42.4% of their shots from the field, 2.1% lower than the Lions concede to opponents (44.5%).
- The Lions make 42.9% of their shots from the field, just 8.3% more than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Auburn Leaders
- Honesty Scott-Grayson: 15.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44)
- Taylen Collins: 8.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.6 FG%
- JaMya Mingo-Young: 8.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Mar'shaun Bostic: 6.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 46.8 FG%
- Sydney Shaw: 8.3 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (16-for-50)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Auburn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|Alabama State
|W 94-37
|Neville Arena
|12/16/2023
|Norfolk State
|W 67-39
|Neville Arena
|12/20/2023
|Washington State
|W 69-62
|Neville Arena
|12/31/2023
|North Alabama
|-
|Neville Arena
|1/4/2024
|Tennessee
|-
|Neville Arena
|1/7/2024
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.