Who’s the Best Team in the ASUN? See our Weekly ASUN Power Rankings
Searching for an up-to-date view of the ASUN and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
ASUN Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Lipscomb
- Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 22-7
- Overall Rank: 162nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 213th
- Last Game: W 78-75 vs Florida State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Eastern Kentucky
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Stetson
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 20-8
- Overall Rank: 191st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 84th
- Last Game: W 79-75 vs Charlotte
Next Game
- Opponent: North Florida
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Austin Peay
- Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 229th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 144th
- Last Game: L 81-70 vs Memphis
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Bellarmine
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. North Alabama
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 235th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 290th
- Last Game: L 83-66 vs Indiana
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Texas Tech
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Bellarmine
- Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 9-19
- Overall Rank: 238th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 33rd
- Last Game: L 90-85 vs High Point
Next Game
- Opponent: Austin Peay
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. FGCU
- Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 247th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 88th
- Last Game: W 72-68 vs Florida Atlantic
Next Game
- Opponent: Jacksonville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Jacksonville
- Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 14-13
- Overall Rank: 263rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 245th
- Last Game: W 79-52 vs Erskine
Next Game
- Opponent: @ FGCU
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Eastern Kentucky
- Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 275th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 111th
- Last Game: L 80-53 vs Purdue
Next Game
- Opponent: Lipscomb
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Queens
- Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 11-18
- Overall Rank: 284th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 86th
- Last Game: L 106-69 vs Duke
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Kennesaw State
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Kennesaw State
- Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 14-13
- Overall Rank: 285th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 326th
- Last Game: L 100-87 vs Indiana
Next Game
- Opponent: Queens
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. North Florida
- Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 7-21
- Overall Rank: 319th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 279th
- Last Game: L 95-55 vs Miami (FL)
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Stetson
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. Central Arkansas
- Current Record: 3-12 | Projected Record: 2-28
- Overall Rank: 346th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 298th
- Last Game: L 92-59 vs Missouri
Next Game
- Opponent: Champion Christian
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
