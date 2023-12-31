Alabama vs. Mississippi Valley State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 31
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 2:48 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Sunday's game at Foster Auditorium has the Alabama Crimson Tide (12-2) taking on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-11) at 3:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 83-50 victory, as our model heavily favors Alabama.
The Crimson Tide took care of business in their last game 99-61 against Jacksonville on Wednesday.
Alabama vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Alabama vs. Mississippi Valley State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Alabama 83, Mississippi Valley State 50
Alabama Schedule Analysis
- The Crimson Tide took down the No. 19-ranked Louisville Cardinals, 78-73, on November 24, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- The Crimson Tide have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one).
- The Crimson Tide have tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (five).
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Alabama is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories.
Alabama 2023-24 Best Wins
- 78-73 over Louisville (No. 19/AP Poll) on November 24
- 70-41 at home over South Florida (No. 108) on November 16
- 70-54 at home over UL Monroe (No. 130) on December 17
- 74-69 at home over SFA (No. 139) on December 9
- 72-47 over Liberty (No. 145) on November 26
Alabama Leaders
- Sarah Ashlee Barker: 15.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 53.6 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43)
- Aaliyah Nye: 13.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 41.0 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (46-for-108)
- Essence Cody: 9.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 BLK, 47.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Jessica Timmons: 11.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 49.1 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)
- Loyal McQueen: 9.6 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)
Alabama Performance Insights
- The Crimson Tide are outscoring opponents by 23.0 points per game with a +322 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.5 points per game (55th in college basketball) and give up 53.5 per contest (23rd in college basketball).
