The Florida Atlantic Owls (5-6) take on the UAB Blazers (9-3) on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET in AAC action.

UAB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UAB vs. Florida Atlantic Scoring Comparison

The Blazers score 10.7 more points per game (72.4) than the Owls allow their opponents to score (61.7).

UAB has put together a 9-2 record in games it scores more than 61.7 points.

Florida Atlantic is 4-4 when it allows fewer than 72.4 points.

The 60.4 points per game the Owls record are the same as the Blazers allow.

Florida Atlantic has a 3-2 record when scoring more than 60.9 points.

UAB is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 60.4 points.

This year the Owls are shooting 39.2% from the field, only 0.2% higher than Blazers concede.

The Blazers' 41.7 shooting percentage from the field is 4.9 higher than the Owls have given up.

UAB Leaders

Mia Moore: 17.9 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 48.6 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)

17.9 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 48.6 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23) Denim DeShields: 9.1 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 37 FG%, 12 3PT% (3-for-25)

9.1 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 37 FG%, 12 3PT% (3-for-25) Tracey Bershers: 10.7 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (29-for-66)

10.7 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (29-for-66) Jade Weathersby: 9.5 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

9.5 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10) Maddie Walsh: 7 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

