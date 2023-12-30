When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will UAB be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How UAB ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 0-0 NR NR 229

UAB's best wins

Against the Drake Bulldogs, a top 100 team in the RPI, UAB registered its best win of the season on December 22, a 79-78 overtime home victory. Javian Davis tallied a team-best 15 points with two rebounds and zero assists in the matchup versus Drake.

Next best wins

90-85 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 145/RPI) on December 29

66-63 over Maryland (No. 162/RPI) on November 12

92-86 at home over Furman (No. 211/RPI) on November 25

80-77 at home over Alcorn State (No. 292/RPI) on November 16

58-57 on the road over Middle Tennessee (No. 308/RPI) on November 21

UAB's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

According to the RPI, the Blazers have one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 38th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

UAB has the 222nd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Blazers' 18 remaining games this year, seven are against teams with worse records, and 16 are against teams with records north of .500.

UAB has 18 games left to play this year, and four of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UAB's next game

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners vs. UAB Blazers

UTSA Roadrunners vs. UAB Blazers Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET Location: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: ESPNU

