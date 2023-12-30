Troy vs. Coastal Carolina December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) play the Troy Trojans (5-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a clash of Sun Belt squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN+.
Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Troy Players to Watch
- Christyon Eugene: 16.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tayton Conerway: 10.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Aamer Muhammad: 11.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Thomas Dowd: 8.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Myles Rigsby: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Coastal Carolina Players to Watch
- John Ojiako: 12.9 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Jacob Meyer: 13.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kylan Blackmon: 13.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kevin Easley Jr.: 10.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jimmy Nichols: 9.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.0 STL, 1.3 BLK
Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Stat Comparison
|Coastal Carolina Rank
|Coastal Carolina AVG
|Troy AVG
|Troy Rank
|73rd
|80.4
|Points Scored
|85.8
|20th
|322nd
|78.3
|Points Allowed
|69.9
|156th
|12th
|43.8
|Rebounds
|43.1
|15th
|11th
|13.3
|Off. Rebounds
|13.6
|8th
|112th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|9.5
|34th
|99th
|15.0
|Assists
|16.3
|48th
|251st
|12.7
|Turnovers
|14.0
|321st
