If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Troy and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Troy's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Troy ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 1-0 NR NR 341

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Troy's best wins

When it comes to its signature win this season, Troy beat the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at home on December 1. The final score was 83-60. Aamer Muhammad led the way against SIU-Edwardsville, amassing 21 points. Second on the team was Christyon Eugene with 12 points.

Next best wins

80-67 at home over Grambling (No. 319/RPI) on November 24

88-81 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 336/RPI) on December 21

72-65 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 362/RPI) on December 30

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Troy's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-3

Based on the RPI, the Trojans have three losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 43rd-most in the country.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Troy has drawn the 289th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Trojans have 17 games remaining on the schedule, with six contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 12 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Troy has 17 games remaining this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

Troy's next game

Matchup: Troy Trojans vs. Old Dominion Monarchs

Troy Trojans vs. Old Dominion Monarchs Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Troy games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.