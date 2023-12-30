How to Watch Troy vs. Coastal Carolina on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when hosting the Troy Trojans (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at HTC Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Troy Stats Insights
- The Trojans make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Chanticleers have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
- In games Troy shoots higher than 40.6% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
- The Chanticleers are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Trojans sit at 32nd.
- The Trojans put up only 3.8 more points per game (83.3) than the Chanticleers give up (79.5).
- Troy is 6-2 when scoring more than 79.5 points.
Troy Home & Away Comparison
- Troy is putting up 92.9 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is averaging 69.8 points per contest.
- Defensively the Trojans have played better at home this season, giving up 64.6 points per game, compared to 80.4 when playing on the road.
- Troy is averaging 9.3 treys per game with a 36.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 0.3 fewer threes and 0.5% points worse than it is averaging on the road (9.6, 36.6%).
Troy Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|Southern University at New Orleans
|W 110-63
|Trojan Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|L 74-53
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/21/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|W 88-81
|Trojan Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|-
|HTC Center
|1/4/2024
|Old Dominion
|-
|Trojan Arena
|1/6/2024
|Appalachian State
|-
|Trojan Arena
