How to Watch the South Alabama vs. Old Dominion Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The South Alabama Jaguars (7-5) will host the Old Dominion Monarchs (8-2) after dropping three straight home games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game
South Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Alabama vs. Old Dominion Scoring Comparison
- The Monarchs put up an average of 58.7 points per game, just 4.6 fewer points than the 63.3 the Jaguars give up.
- Old Dominion is 2-0 when it scores more than 63.3 points.
- South Alabama's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.7 points.
- The Jaguars score 11.4 more points per game (63.4) than the Monarchs give up (52).
- South Alabama has a 7-2 record when putting up more than 52 points.
- Old Dominion has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 63.4 points.
- This year the Jaguars are shooting 38.3% from the field, 3.3% higher than the Monarchs concede.
South Alabama Leaders
- Kelsey Thompson: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (14-for-56)
- Zena Elias: 8.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 52.9 FG%
- Rachel Leggett: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (9-for-18)
- Michiyah Simmons: 9.2 PTS, 34 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)
- Jordan Rosier: 8.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.1 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (21-for-52)
South Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ SE Louisiana
|W 67-60
|University Center (LA)
|12/18/2023
|Ole Miss
|L 64-41
|Mitchell Center
|12/21/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|L 68-34
|Mitchell Center
|12/30/2023
|Old Dominion
|-
|Mitchell Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Marshall
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Appalachian State
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
