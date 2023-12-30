The South Alabama Jaguars (7-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-8, 0-1 Sun Belt) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Chartway Arena. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 142.5.

South Alabama vs. Old Dominion Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Chartway Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Old Dominion -3.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

South Alabama has played six games this season that ended with a combined score over 142.5 points.

South Alabama has a 149-point average over/under in its outings this season, 6.5 more points than this game's total.

So far this year, South Alabama has put together a 6-3-0 record against the spread.

Old Dominion has covered less often than South Alabama this season, putting up an ATS record of 3-7-0, compared to the 6-3-0 record of South Alabama.

South Alabama vs. Old Dominion Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Old Dominion 6 60% 71.3 145.7 77.6 152.2 143 South Alabama 6 66.7% 74.4 145.7 74.6 152.2 139.1

Additional South Alabama Insights & Trends

The Monarchs beat the spread 11 times in 19 Sun Belt games last year.

The Jaguars score an average of 74.4 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 77.6 the Monarchs allow.

When it scores more than 77.6 points, South Alabama is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

South Alabama vs. Old Dominion Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Old Dominion 3-7-0 0-2 6-4-0 South Alabama 6-3-0 2-1 5-4-0

South Alabama vs. Old Dominion Home/Away Splits

Old Dominion South Alabama 3-2 Home Record 5-2 0-4 Away Record 2-3 1-2-0 Home ATS Record 3-1-0 1-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-2-0 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.9 73 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.2 2-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-0-0 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-4-0

