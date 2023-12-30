South Alabama vs. Old Dominion December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Old Dominion Monarchs (8-0) play a fellow Sun Belt team, the South Alabama Jaguars (7-3), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Mitchell Center. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
South Alabama vs. Old Dominion Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other South Alabama Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Alabama Players to Watch
- Kelsey Thompson: 12.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zena Elias: 9.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jordan Rosier: 9.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rachel Leggett: 9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Michiyah Simmons: 10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Old Dominion Players to Watch
- En'Dya Buford: 11.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kaye Clark: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jordan McLaughlin: 9.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Simone Cunningham: 4.9 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Brenda Fontana: 4.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.