The South Alabama Jaguars (7-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-8, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Chartway Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Old Dominion vs. South Alabama matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

South Alabama vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Alabama vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Old Dominion Moneyline South Alabama Moneyline BetMGM Old Dominion (-3.5) 142.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Old Dominion (-3.5) 142.5 -188 +152 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Alabama vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends

South Alabama has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Jaguars have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Old Dominion has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

In the Monarchs' 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

