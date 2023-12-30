South Alabama vs. Old Dominion: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 30
The South Alabama Jaguars (7-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-8, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Chartway Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Old Dominion vs. South Alabama matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
South Alabama vs. Old Dominion Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Alabama vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Old Dominion Moneyline
|South Alabama Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Old Dominion (-3.5)
|142.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Old Dominion (-3.5)
|142.5
|-188
|+152
South Alabama vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends
- South Alabama has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- The Jaguars have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Old Dominion has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.
- In the Monarchs' 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
