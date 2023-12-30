How to Watch South Alabama vs. Old Dominion on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The South Alabama Jaguars (7-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-8, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Chartway Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
South Alabama vs. Old Dominion Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Alabama Stats Insights
- The Jaguars are shooting 43.6% from the field, 1.4% lower than the 45% the Monarchs' opponents have shot this season.
- South Alabama is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 45% from the field.
- The Jaguars are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Monarchs sit at 195th.
- The Jaguars average just 3.2 fewer points per game (74.4) than the Monarchs give up to opponents (77.6).
- When it scores more than 77.6 points, South Alabama is 5-1.
South Alabama Home & Away Comparison
- At home South Alabama is putting up 83.9 points per game, 22.7 more than it is averaging on the road (61.2).
- At home, the Jaguars give up 76.7 points per game. On the road, they allow 71.6.
- At home, South Alabama makes 8.7 3-pointers per game, 3.9 more than it averages away (4.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (34.9%) than on the road (25%).
South Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Mercer
|W 83-62
|Hawkins Arena
|12/9/2023
|Spring Hill
|W 91-74
|Mitchell Center
|12/21/2023
|Alabama A&M
|W 83-67
|Mitchell Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|-
|Chartway Arena
|1/4/2024
|Appalachian State
|-
|Mitchell Center
|1/6/2024
|Georgia State
|-
|Mitchell Center
