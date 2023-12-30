The South Alabama Jaguars (7-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-8, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Chartway Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Alabama vs. Old Dominion Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

South Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Jaguars are shooting 43.6% from the field, 1.4% lower than the 45% the Monarchs' opponents have shot this season.
  • South Alabama is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 45% from the field.
  • The Jaguars are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Monarchs sit at 195th.
  • The Jaguars average just 3.2 fewer points per game (74.4) than the Monarchs give up to opponents (77.6).
  • When it scores more than 77.6 points, South Alabama is 5-1.

South Alabama Home & Away Comparison

  • At home South Alabama is putting up 83.9 points per game, 22.7 more than it is averaging on the road (61.2).
  • At home, the Jaguars give up 76.7 points per game. On the road, they allow 71.6.
  • At home, South Alabama makes 8.7 3-pointers per game, 3.9 more than it averages away (4.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (34.9%) than on the road (25%).

South Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Mercer W 83-62 Hawkins Arena
12/9/2023 Spring Hill W 91-74 Mitchell Center
12/21/2023 Alabama A&M W 83-67 Mitchell Center
12/30/2023 @ Old Dominion - Chartway Arena
1/4/2024 Appalachian State - Mitchell Center
1/6/2024 Georgia State - Mitchell Center

