Saturday's game features the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-8, 0-1 Sun Belt) and the South Alabama Jaguars (7-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) clashing at Chartway Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 75-74 win for Old Dominion according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 30.

The game has no line set.

South Alabama vs. Old Dominion Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Chartway Arena

South Alabama vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction

Prediction: Old Dominion 75, South Alabama 74

Spread & Total Prediction for South Alabama vs. Old Dominion

Computer Predicted Spread: Old Dominion (-1.3)

Old Dominion (-1.3) Computer Predicted Total: 149.3

Old Dominion has a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season compared to South Alabama, who is 6-3-0 ATS. The Monarchs have a 6-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Jaguars have a record of 5-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Other Sun Belt Predictions

South Alabama Performance Insights

The Jaguars score 74.4 points per game (195th in college basketball) and concede 74.6 (272nd in college basketball) for a -2 scoring differential overall.

South Alabama comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 4.2 boards. It collects 34.1 rebounds per game (281st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 38.3.

South Alabama connects on 7.1 three-pointers per game (224th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.7. It shoots 31.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 30.4%.

South Alabama has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 1.9 per game, committing 9.3 (22nd in college basketball) while forcing 11.2 (259th in college basketball).

