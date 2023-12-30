Can we count on South Alabama to earn a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How South Alabama ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 1-0 NR NR 244

South Alabama's best wins

South Alabama's best victory this season came against the Denver Pioneers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 147) in the RPI. South Alabama took home the 82-75 win at home on November 17. That signature win over Denver featured a team-leading 24 points from Isiah Gaiter. Marcus Millender, with 17 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

61-59 on the road over Old Dominion (No. 213/RPI) on December 30

86-74 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 221/RPI) on November 19

83-62 on the road over Mercer (No. 235/RPI) on December 6

83-67 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 312/RPI) on December 21

70-56 on the road over Buffalo (No. 342/RPI) on November 11

South Alabama's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

South Alabama has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (three), but also has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 3 losses (three).

Schedule insights

South Alabama faces the 291st-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Jaguars' upcoming schedule features 15 games against teams with worse records and seven games against teams with records north of .500.

South Alabama has 17 games remaining on the schedule, with one game coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

South Alabama's next game

Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers

South Alabama Jaguars vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

