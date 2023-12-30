Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators will meet the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Capital One Arena. There are prop bets for Josi available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Roman Josi vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Josi Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Josi has averaged 24:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

In seven of 36 games this season, Josi has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 20 of 36 games this season, Josi has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Josi has an assist in 17 of 36 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Josi has an implied probability of 58.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Josi has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Josi Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 93 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's -17 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 36 Games 3 28 Points 1 7 Goals 0 21 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.