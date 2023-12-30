Predators vs. Capitals: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two skidding squads square off when the Washington Capitals (17-11-5) host the Nashville Predators (19-16-1) at Capital One Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT. Both teams have lost three in a row.
Predators vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Capitals (-110)
|Predators (-110)
|6
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have been an underdog in 19 games this season, and won seven (36.8%).
- Nashville has entered 23 games this season as an underdog by -110 or more and is 11-12 in those contests.
- The Predators have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Nashville has played 22 games this season with more than 6 goals.
Predators vs Capitals Additional Info
Predators vs. Capitals Rankings
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|76 (31st)
|Goals
|112 (13th)
|93 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|114 (22nd)
|11 (31st)
|Power Play Goals
|26 (12th)
|18 (6th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|28 (25th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- Over its last 10 contests, Nashville went 5-5-0 versus the spread and 5-4-1 straight up.
- Four of Nashville's past 10 games have hit the over.
- The Predators have averaged a total of 6.2 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.2 greater than this game's total of 6.
- In their last 10 games, the Predators and their opponents are averaging 7.3 goals, 1.0 goal lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Predators have scored 112 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 13th in the NHL.
- The Predators have conceded 114 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 22nd.
- Their 19th-ranked goal differential is -2.
