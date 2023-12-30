Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Jefferson County, Alabama? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hartselle High School at Homewood High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 30

12:00 PM CT on December 30 Location: Homewood, AL

Homewood, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Andalusia High School at Hoover High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on December 30

12:30 PM CT on December 30 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cullman High School at Hoover High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 30

1:30 PM CT on December 30 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Homewood High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 30

3:00 PM CT on December 30 Location: Homewood, AL

Homewood, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

John Carroll Catholic High School at Hoover High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 30

3:30 PM CT on December 30 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Montgomery Bell Academy at Hoover High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 30

5:00 PM CT on December 30 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ramsay High School at Huffman High School