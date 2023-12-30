Jefferson County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Jefferson County, Alabama? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hartselle High School at Homewood High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Homewood, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Andalusia High School at Hoover High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Hoover, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cullman High School at Hoover High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Hoover, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Homewood High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Homewood, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Carroll Catholic High School at Hoover High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Hoover, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montgomery Bell Academy at Hoover High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Hoover, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ramsay High School at Huffman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
