The Maryland Terrapins are the underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+2.5), in this season's Music City Bowl, where they will face the Auburn Tigers. The contest will kick off from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on December 30, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ETand airing on ABC. An over/under of 49.5 points has been set for the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Auburn vs. Maryland matchup.

Auburn vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Channel: ABC

City: Nashville, Tennessee

Venue: Nissan Stadium

Auburn vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Auburn vs. Maryland Betting Trends

Auburn has covered six times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 2.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Maryland has put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Terrapins have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Auburn 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

