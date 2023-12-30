The Chattanooga Mocs (7-3) meet the Auburn Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Neville Arena. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET and be available via SEC Network.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Auburn vs. Chattanooga Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Auburn Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Auburn Players to Watch

Johni Broome: 15.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

15.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Jaylin Williams: 9.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Chad Baker: 8.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Aden Holloway: 11.7 PTS, 1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Tre Donaldson: 8.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Chattanooga Players to Watch

Sam Alexis: 12.3 PTS, 10.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.2 BLK

12.3 PTS, 10.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.2 BLK Honor Huff: 17.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jan Zidek: 13 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0 STL, 0.3 BLK

13 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0 STL, 0.3 BLK Myles Che: 10.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Tyler Millin: 10.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auburn vs. Chattanooga Stat Comparison

Auburn Rank Auburn AVG Chattanooga AVG Chattanooga Rank 45th 82.3 Points Scored 80.7 63rd 67th 66.2 Points Allowed 67.5 100th 51st 40.4 Rebounds 39.6 65th 24th 12.1 Off. Rebounds 8.7 215th 165th 7.7 3pt Made 10.7 11th 10th 19.1 Assists 14.2 138th 52nd 10.1 Turnovers 12.3 216th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.