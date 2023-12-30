Saturday's game that pits the Auburn Tigers (9-2) versus the Chattanooga Mocs (8-4) at Neville Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-65 in favor of Auburn, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on December 30.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Auburn vs. Chattanooga Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Auburn vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 84, Chattanooga 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Auburn vs. Chattanooga

Computer Predicted Spread: Auburn (-19.7)

Auburn (-19.7) Computer Predicted Total: 149.3

Auburn is 4-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Chattanooga's 4-6-0 ATS record. The Tigers have a 3-6-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Mocs have a record of 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Auburn Performance Insights

The Tigers' +181 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 83.1 points per game (38th in college basketball) while giving up 66.6 per contest (80th in college basketball).

Auburn averages 40 rebounds per game (57th in college basketball) while allowing 33.4 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.6 boards per game.

Auburn hits 2.1 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.5 (181st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.4.

The Tigers rank 36th in college basketball by averaging 103.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 42nd in college basketball, allowing 82.8 points per 100 possessions.

Auburn has committed 2.4 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.5 (74th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.9 (116th in college basketball).

