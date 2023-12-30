Alabama vs. Liberty December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Liberty Flames (9-3) meet the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Legacy Arena at BJCC. This contest will start at 2:00 PM ET.
Alabama vs. Liberty Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Alabama Players to Watch
- Mark Sears: 21.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Grant Nelson: 13.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Aaron Estrada: 14.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rylan Griffen: 8.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mohamed Wague: 5.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
Liberty Players to Watch
- Kyle Rode: 13.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zach Cleveland: 9.7 PTS, 6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kaden Metheny: 11.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Joseph Venzant: 5.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Colin Porter: 9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Alabama vs. Liberty Stat Comparison
|Alabama Rank
|Alabama AVG
|Liberty AVG
|Liberty Rank
|3rd
|92.1
|Points Scored
|79.3
|89th
|313th
|77.6
|Points Allowed
|59.2
|5th
|79th
|39.2
|Rebounds
|38.6
|91st
|46th
|11.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|137th
|9th
|10.8
|3pt Made
|11
|8th
|112th
|14.7
|Assists
|17.1
|37th
|117th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|8.5
|8th
