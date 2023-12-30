What are Alabama State's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Alabama State ranks

Record SWAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 1-0 NR NR 156

Alabama State's best wins

Alabama State's signature victory this season came against the Merrimack Warriors, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 194) in the RPI. Alabama State brought home the 66-60 in overtime win at a neutral site on November 25. Antonio Madlock, in that signature win, tallied a team-high 16 points with seven rebounds and two assists. CJ Hines also played a part with 14 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

54-51 on the road over Mississippi Valley State (No. 260/RPI) on January 6

88-73 over N.C. A&T (No. 321/RPI) on November 24

Alabama State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Alabama State has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country based on the RPI (three).

The Hornets have tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country according to the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Alabama State is facing the 45th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Of the Hornets' 17 remaining games this year, 13 are against teams with worse records, and two are against teams with records above .500.

Alabama St has 17 games left this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Alabama State's next game

Matchup: Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions vs. Alabama State Hornets

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions vs. Alabama State Hornets Date/Time: Monday, January 8 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8 at 8:30 PM ET Location: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas

