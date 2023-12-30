Saturday's contest features the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-5) and the Liberty Flames (10-3) facing off at Legacy Arena at BJCC (on December 30) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 80-75 win for Alabama.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Alabama vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Alabama vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 80, Liberty 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: Alabama (-5.3)

Alabama (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 154.5

Alabama has a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to Liberty, who is 8-2-0 ATS. The Crimson Tide are 8-3-0 and the Flames are 5-5-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide outscore opponents by 14.7 points per game (scoring 92.2 points per game to rank third in college basketball while allowing 77.5 per contest to rank 313th in college basketball) and have a +176 scoring differential overall.

Alabama prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 5.8 boards. It is collecting 39.7 rebounds per game (64th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.9 per contest.

Alabama connects on 11.3 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in college basketball), 4.2 more than its opponents (7.1).

The Crimson Tide rank fourth in college basketball by averaging 110.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 260th in college basketball, allowing 92.7 points per 100 possessions.

Alabama has committed 11.5 turnovers per game (154th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.9 (194th in college basketball).

