The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-11) will attempt to stop a six-game losing skid when visiting the Georgia Bulldogs (9-3) at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. The contest airs on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Alabama A&M Stats Insights

Alabama A&M is 1-6 when it shoots better than 38.8% from the field.

The Georgia Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Alabama A&M Bulldogs rank 105th.

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs' 69.8 points per game are just 0.7 more points than the 69.1 the Georgia Bulldogs allow.

When it scores more than 69.1 points, Alabama A&M is 1-5.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Alabama A&M scored 8.3 more points per game at home (72.8) than away (64.5).

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs gave up 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.9 away.

Beyond the arc, Alabama A&M drained fewer triples on the road (5.4 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.1%) than at home (41.9%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule