How to Watch Alabama A&M vs. Georgia on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-11) will attempt to stop a six-game losing skid when visiting the Georgia Bulldogs (9-3) at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. The contest airs on SEC Network+.
Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: SEC Network+
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
Alabama A&M Stats Insights
- Alabama A&M is 1-6 when it shoots better than 38.8% from the field.
- The Georgia Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Alabama A&M Bulldogs rank 105th.
- The Alabama A&M Bulldogs' 69.8 points per game are just 0.7 more points than the 69.1 the Georgia Bulldogs allow.
- When it scores more than 69.1 points, Alabama A&M is 1-5.
Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Alabama A&M scored 8.3 more points per game at home (72.8) than away (64.5).
- The Alabama A&M Bulldogs gave up 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.9 away.
- Beyond the arc, Alabama A&M drained fewer triples on the road (5.4 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.1%) than at home (41.9%) too.
Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|UAB
|L 93-82
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/16/2023
|Chattanooga
|L 88-72
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/21/2023
|@ South Alabama
|L 83-67
|Mitchell Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ UAPB
|-
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
|1/8/2024
|@ Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Harrison HPER Complex
