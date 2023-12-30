For bracketology insights around Alabama A&M and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How Alabama A&M ranks

Record SWAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-0 NR NR 203

Alabama A&M's best wins

Alabama A&M's best victory this season came against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 313) in the RPI. Alabama A&M secured the 62-56 win at home on November 18. Alisha Wilson was the top scorer in the signature victory over Tennessee Tech, dropping 13 points with seven rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

80-43 over Chicago State (No. 325/RPI) on December 18

70-57 at home over North Alabama (No. 329/RPI) on November 29

62-44 at home over South Carolina State (No. 354/RPI) on December 10

Alabama A&M's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-3

Based on the RPI, the Bulldogs have three losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Alabama A&M has been given the 299th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

The Bulldogs have four games remaining versus teams over .500. They have 13 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

In terms of Alabama A&M's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Alabama A&M's next game

Matchup: Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions vs. Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions vs. Alabama A&M Bulldogs Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 4:00 PM ET Location: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas

