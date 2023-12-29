The UAB Blazers (7-5) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-6), winners of three straight as well. The Blazers are favorites (-6.5) in the contest, which tips at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Friday, December 29, 2023. The point total is 147.5 in the matchup.

UAB vs. UNC Asheville Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Bartow Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UAB -6.5 147.5

UAB Betting Records & Stats

In seven games this season, UAB and its opponents have scored more than 147.5 total points.

The average point total in UAB's contests this year is 151.6, 4.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Blazers have gone 4-6-0 ATS this season.

UAB has entered the game as favorites seven times this season and won three of those games.

The Blazers are 2-2 this season when entering a game favored by -275 or more on the moneyline.

UAB has a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

UAB vs. UNC Asheville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UAB 7 70% 76.4 157.8 75.2 149 147.8 UNC Asheville 7 87.5% 81.4 157.8 73.8 149 152.9

Additional UAB Insights & Trends

The Blazers average 76.4 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 73.8 the Bulldogs give up.

UAB has a 3-3 record against the spread and a 5-2 record overall when putting up more than 73.8 points.

UAB vs. UNC Asheville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UAB 4-6-0 0-3 8-2-0 UNC Asheville 1-7-0 0-1 5-3-0

UAB vs. UNC Asheville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UAB UNC Asheville 17-2 Home Record 13-0 7-5 Away Record 10-6 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.6 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.9 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

