Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks teammates will hit the court versus the Sacramento Kings on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 26, Young put up 21 points and 13 assists in a 118-113 loss against the Bulls.

If you'd like to make predictions on Young's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 28.1 29.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 3.3 Assists 11.5 11.3 12.4 PRA -- 42.4 45.6 PR -- 31.1 33.2 3PM 3.5 3.6 4.5



Trae Young Insights vs. the Kings

Young is responsible for taking 20.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.3 per game.

Young is averaging 9.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 22.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Hawks rank 14th in possessions per game with 104.6. His opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest tempos with 103.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Kings are 22nd in the NBA, giving up 117.9 points per game.

Giving up 43.8 rebounds per contest, the Kings are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Conceding 27.2 assists per game, the Kings are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Kings are 11th in the league, conceding 12.3 makes per game.

Trae Young vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 32 21 0 6 1 0 1 11/23/2022 35 35 1 7 4 0 0

