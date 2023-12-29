On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators go head to head against the Detroit Red Wings. Is Thomas Novak going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Thomas Novak score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Novak stats and insights

In five of 24 games this season, Novak has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.

Novak has picked up four goals and two assists on the power play.

Novak's shooting percentage is 15.8%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 119 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Novak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:44 Home L 5-2 12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:15 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:25 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 15:02 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:04 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 12:28 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:02 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:58 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:20 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:55 Home W 5-1

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.