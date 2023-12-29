SoCon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Friday college basketball schedule includes one game featuring a SoCon team on the court. That matchup? The the Samford Bulldogs playing the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.
SoCon Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Samford Bulldogs at Eastern Kentucky Colonels
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, December 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
